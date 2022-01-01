Go
d'Lite Healthy On The Go

D’Lite is a healthy way of life. We provide a healthy alternative to “fast food” without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on the go. We offer Organic and All Natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available

11307 E Via Linda

Popular Items

Press Juice Detox$4.50
Traditional Burrito$5.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Iced Tea Green$1.75
Iced Chai Latte$3.00
California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Four Berry$4.50
Blueberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, and Banana
Chicken Breast Panini$8.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Veggie d'Lite$6.50
Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
