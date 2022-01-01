d'Lite Healthy On The Go
D’Lite is a healthy way of life. We provide a healthy alternative to “fast food” without sacrificing taste or convenience for people on the go. We offer Organic and All Natural fresh ingredients, including locally grown produce when available
11307 E Via Linda
Popular Items
Location
11307 E Via Linda
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Over Easy
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
Barrio Queen
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Scoop And Joy Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill is for people who want to have fun and enjoy a unique dining experience. Serving Modern Asian Cuisine with American Flair, our chefs use traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways to create bold, craveable flavors that appeal to all tastes. With an upbeat atmosphere, an innovative bar and friendly service, Ling & Louie's redefines what Asian restaurants are expected to be.