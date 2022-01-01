Go
Toast

D'Lite Healthy On The Go - Old Town

Good Food Fast....

2613 N Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

d'Vegan Buzz$6.25
d'Breakfast Buzz$5.75
Chicken Breast Panini$9.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Traditional Burrito$6.50
2 Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Blend & Potato wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla. Add Proteins to bulk it up!
Iced Coffee$2.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
So simple yet so good! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs and White Cheddar Cheese on a lightly buttered Plain Bialy. Bulk it up and add Protiens or Veggies!
AZ Burro$9.00
Smoked Turkey, Avocado, 2 Scrambled Egg Whites, Potato, Tomato & Feta Cheese, wrapped in a Sundried Tomato Tortilla.
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Turkey Club$9.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
California Club$9.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
See full menu

Location

2613 N Scottsdale Rd

scottsdale AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BEG Bakery & Creamery

No reviews yet

Welcome to BEG Bakery. A bakery reimagined. We are Butter Free, Egg Free,Gluten free, plant based bakery. We provide the highest quality baked goods and ice creams for all eating lifestyles. We take pride and care in manufacturing plant based & gluten free dessert products that are contamination free. We strive for only the best taste and texture possible. Your eating experience should reflect all of the love and care that went into it.
We are looking to provide you with amazing baked goods with quality and thoughtful ingredients. We don’t believe in labels as they breed intolerance. What are you intolerant too? Dairy? Gluten? No labels here… People choose our products because of how amazing they are and not some food category label

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet

Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston