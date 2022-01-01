d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

Go
7337 E Shea Blvd

Popular Items

California Club$8.00
Our Most Popular Item! 2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pesto. Served on an Artisan Ciabatta Bread.
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
2 (Hard) Fried Eggs, Bacon, Tomato with a Pesto drizzle served on a warm Croissant.
Signature Tuna$7.75
BLT$7.00
The old standard....Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato (and mayo) on a toasted wheat bread.
Early Bird$8.50
Our 1/2 lb black bean & Quinoa burger, fried egg, pepper jack, tomato, spring mix greens & a spicy chipotle aioli sauce, served on an artisan ciabatta bun
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, White Chedder Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & lite honey mustard served on toasted Whole Wheat.
d'Breakfast Buzz$4.25
The drink that made us famous! 3 shots of Cold Brew Espresso, Chocolate Protein and Vitamin mix, Nonfat Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana blended with ice.
Veggie d'Lite$6.50
Avocado, Mix Greens, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Cucumber, with a Creamy Cucumber Tzatziki. Served on a warm herbed flat bread. Bulk it up and add Protein!
Grilled Cheese$4.50
Chicken Breast Panini$8.50
Chicken Breast, Portabello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Tomato, with a Pesto drizzle, all baked on toasted Sourdough.
Add Bacon and Avocado for a "Next-Level" flavor 'Which!
Location

7337 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
