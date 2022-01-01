d'Lite Healthy On The Go - Shea

il Capo Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Il Capo Pizzeria is a family owned pizzeria in North Scottsdale featuring wood fired Neopolitan style pizza and authentic New York style pizza. In addition to the two styles of pizza, Il Capo offers hand made pasta, gelato, antipasti, house made desserts, craft beer, boutique wine and specialty cocktails. Il Capo uses only the finest ingredients either imported from Italy or locally grown.

