Mulligans Pub On The Green

American Grill and Seafood Specialties
Come for our Steamed Crabs, Mussels and Clams!! Now Lobster Dinner!!
Sunday Brunch with over 14 choices.
We can't wait to see you!!

3700 Golf Trail Lane



Popular Items

Burger$8.00
Lynne's Fish and Chips$16.00
Iron BLT$7.00
Cobbler of the Week$7.00
Call For This Week's Flavor
703-385-3012
Classic Caesar Salad$9.00
Millie's Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Lincoln's House Fries$4.00
9th Hole Crab Balls$8.00
Our signature crispy fried crab balls. Served with remoulade.
Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.00
See full menu

Location

Fairfax VA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

