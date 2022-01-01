Mulligans Pub On The Green
American Grill and Seafood Specialties
Come for our Steamed Crabs, Mussels and Clams!! Now Lobster Dinner!!
Sunday Brunch with over 14 choices.
We can't wait to see you!!
3700 Golf Trail Lane
Popular Items
Location
3700 Golf Trail Lane
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Crafthouse
Eat Local - Drink Local - Support Local
Breakers
Come in and enjoy!
Crafthouse
Come in and enjoy!