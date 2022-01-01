Go
Mangia Mangia! Enjoy wine and Cicchetti

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

116 King St • $$

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

4 Cannoli$9.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
Meatball Grinder$12.00
Our famous meatballs (beef, pork, veal) nana’s red sauce, melted provolone cheese and hot pepper giardinara on a Sesame seeded Italian roll.
6 cannoli$12.00
Cannoli-flakey fried pastry dough filled with cannoli cream studded with mini chocolate chips, dipped in chopped pistachios, dusted with powdered sugar and finished with maraschino cherry bits
Muffuletta$12.99
Layers of select Italian meats and cheeses, eggplant caponata and cracked olive salad served on a toasted ciabatta hoagie.
Lake Perch Fish Fry dinner$18.99
Fresh lake perch hand breaded and fried to perfection, served with house made tartar sauce, grilled lemon, hand cut fries, creamy cole slaw and buttered rye bread.
Stuffed Shells/1 Dz Take-N-Bake$15.99
Stuffed pasta shells with meatless, spinach, ricotta and cheese filling, vegetarian red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes @350*
Limoncello 8.5oz$15.99
D’Vino house made Limoncello 8.5oz bottle
Tiramisu$8.00
D’Vinos take on a classic....Layers of Italian sponge lady fingers soaked in espresso, filled with an egg custard cream, topped with dark cocoa powder
Sicilian Chicken/Wine Dinner for two$49.99
Oven roasted chicken breasts (boneless, skinless) with roast garlic, new potatoes, onions, mushrooms and artichoke hearts in a white wine, lemon jus. Served with toasted baguette crostini, Fresh garden salad, Cannoli and a bottle of Bové Trebbiano wine. Serves 2
Caprese Salad$9.99
Grilled sweet fennel sausage, sautéed onions and sweet red, green and yellow peppers on a sesame seed Italian roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

116 King St

Madison WI

Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
