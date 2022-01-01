Go
Toast

D2 Sports Pub Airport

Come in and enjoy!

2571 Packerland Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PERCH SANDWICH$12.00
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP$13.00
CHICKEN RANCH WRAP$12.00
COMBO PLATE$14.00
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
BYO BURGER$11.00
FISH SANDWICH$12.00
1/2 BROASTED CHICKEN$13.00
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH$13.00
CHICKEN WINGS$12.00
See full menu

Location

2571 Packerland Dr

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Magueyes

No reviews yet

COME IN AND ENJOY !! THE BEST MARGARITAS,MIXED DRINKS,FRESH FOOD, AND GREAT HOSPITALITY IN TOWN ,SEE YOU SOON AMIGOS...

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Heartland Pizza Company

No reviews yet

At Heartland Pizza Company we specialize in creating amazing pizzas from scratch. You'll love our unique, crispy, thin crust, our three made-from-scratch sauce options (all vegan) and our unique and fun specialty toppings. We fire all of our pizzas on our imported hot stone oven.
Our fresh, homemade salads made with organic greens and homemade dressings are also a big hit!
Finish your dinner with our creamy ice cream made with organic milk from a small dairy right here in Wisconsin.

Green Bay Distillery

No reviews yet

Dine In, take out and Curb side pick up available!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston