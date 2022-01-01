Go
Toast

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

689 Main St. Rt. 28

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
See full menu

Location

689 Main St. Rt. 28

Falmouth MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shipwrecked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

No reviews yet

In scenic Falmouth Heights, serving your favorite Black Dog specialties, along with some new culinary creations. Our beautiful counter-service cafe offers unique breakfast bowls, egg sandwiches, lunch specialties, pastries, and more! Sit on our outside patio and enjoy all this harborside Cafe has to offer.

Shipwrecked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Flying Bridge Restaurant

No reviews yet

Waterfront Seafood Restaurant. Come sit on our decks and enjoy a relaxing lunch or dinner.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston