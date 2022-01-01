D'Angelo
D'Angelo Raynham
600 South St. E. Rt. 44
Popular Items
Location
600 South St. E. Rt. 44
Raynham MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Elveras Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY
In the year 2012, our beer was born in a barn in the small farming community of Berkley, MA. Berkley Beer Co. outgrew the three-barrel nano brewery and moved into a warehouse on the banks of the Taunton River, converted into a state-of-the-art brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen.
Our passion for creating an honest brew is great - crafted, brewed, and canned by us for guaranteed quality and unparalleled taste.