Go
Toast

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

216 Broadway • $

Avg 4.4 (1762 reviews)

Popular Items

Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

216 Broadway

Pawtucket RI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Five Corners Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Murphy's Law

No reviews yet

Murphy's Law Irish Pub & Restaurant is your premium Irish Sport Pub focused on great food, drink & atmosphere. With 21 High Def Flat Screen TV's, 50 Taps including 5 Pour Your Own Pint Tables!

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roast House Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston