D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
216 Broadway • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
216 Broadway
Pawtucket RI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Five Corners Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Murphy's Law
Murphy's Law Irish Pub & Restaurant is your premium Irish Sport Pub focused on great food, drink & atmosphere. With 21 High Def Flat Screen TV's, 50 Taps including 5 Pour Your Own Pint Tables!
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Roast House Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!