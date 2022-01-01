D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44
Popular Items
Location
375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44
Smithfield RI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juice Bar & Co.
Chill atmosphere with a relaxed vibe! Food is all GF & Plant Based. We use the raw ingredients and make everything with Love! Cold Pressed Juice made daily! Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Fruit Smoothies & Protein Shakes just to name a few items!
Brewology
Come in and enjoy!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Val’s English Tea & Pie Shop
The Kettle's on!