Go
Toast

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
See full menu

Location

375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44

Smithfield RI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Bar & Co.

No reviews yet

Chill atmosphere with a relaxed vibe! Food is all GF & Plant Based. We use the raw ingredients and make everything with Love! Cold Pressed Juice made daily! Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Fruit Smoothies & Protein Shakes just to name a few items!

Brewology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Val’s English Tea & Pie Shop

No reviews yet

The Kettle's on!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston