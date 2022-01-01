Go
Toast

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

1396 Park Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
See full menu

Location

1396 Park Ave.

Woonsocket RI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

All Star Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery

No reviews yet

We are open daily for in-store shopping.

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Villa at St Antoine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston