Go
Toast

D'Angelo

DA - DEDHAM TEST

2 Taunton St. Rt. 152

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
See full menu

Location

2 Taunton St. Rt. 152

Plainville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chieftain Pub

No reviews yet

Lots of Irish favorites & seafood specialties made fresh to order!

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

No reviews yet

"Boiled in the Bronx, baked in Plainville"
Come in and enjoy!

Briggs Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a vibrant and buzzing cafe set inside a beautiful plant nursery. The cool and calming atmosphere creates a perfect spot to grab a quick coffee or meet for lunch with friends.
We serve breakfast all day!
During spring we offer outdoor seating on our patio.
Open 8-5 daily~Kitchen closes 30 minutes prior to close.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston