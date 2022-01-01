Pho Linh

No reviews yet

The food we serve brings us back to the streets of Vietnam. It is the scent of star anise and ginger from grandma’s pot of pho. It is the aroma of the fresh chicken on the street-side grill. “It” is the beauty of Vietnam, served one bowl and one plate at a time. From the ingredients we use to the cooking methods and final presentation, we want every bite to take you back to Vietnam.

