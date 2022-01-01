Go
Da Bald Guy Inc

Open today 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

No reviews yet

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy

Kahuku, HI 96713

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepsi$1.00
Boneless kalbi with 2 eggs$15.00
Our popular braised boneless kalbi with 2 eggs any style and rice.
Smokies with 2 eggs$5.00
7 pieces of beef cocktail sausages with 2 eggs and 1 scoop rice
Corned beef with 2 eggs$13.00
New Zealand corned beef sauteed with caramelized onions. Served with rice and 2 eggs any style.
Pan fried poke$15.00
Cubed fresh fish marinated and slightly pan fried with caramelized onions. Usually cooked to a medium rare or medium. Then topped with furikake (a dried seaweed mix) and our 2 delicious poke sauces. Served with 2 scoops rice and 1 scoop mac.
Juice$1.00
Teri furikake spam with 2 eggs$5.00
Spam with our teri sauce and topped with furikake. Served with 2 eggs and 1 scoop rice
Portugese sausage with 3 eggs$8.00
3 3oz pieces of portugese sausage with 3 eggs and 2 scoops rice.
Combo plate$20.00
Pick any 2 of your favorites all in one plate. Served with 2 scoops rice and 1 scoop mac.
Boneless kalbi$15.00
Our popular braised boneless kalbi served 2 scoops and 1 scoop mac salad.
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku HI 96713

