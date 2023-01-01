Go
Banner picView gallery

Da Bar - 1520 Avenue I

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1520 Avenue I

Bay City, TX 77414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1520 Avenue I, Bay City TX 77414

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juicy Seafood and Wings
orange starNo Reviews
6500 7th St, suite 800 Bay City, TX 77414
View restaurantnext
Dairy Mart - Sweeny
orange star4.4 • 173
603 N Main Street Sweeny, TX 77480
View restaurantnext
The Feed Store
orange star4.7 • 198
210 W Railroad St El Campo, TX 77437
View restaurantnext
Jackson Street Coffee and Market, LLC
orange starNo Reviews
711 West Jackson Street El Campo, TX 77437
View restaurantnext
Dairy Queen - 19. Bay City #1
orange starNo Reviews
2921 7th Street Bay City, TX 77414
View restaurantnext
Dairy Queen - 27. Diamond S #1
orange starNo Reviews
3608 Avenue F Bay City, TX 77414
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Bay City

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Katy

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Da Bar - 1520 Avenue I

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston