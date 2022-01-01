Go
Da Boccery

FRENCH FRIES

175 E Vineyard Ave • $$

Avg 4 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobbles Mc Ghee$18.49
Mixed greens, house smoked turkey breast, grated egg, bacon, avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Side Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, aged cheddar, cherry tomato, red onion, house croutons with choice of dressing
Smoked Wings$17.99
(8) Naked, house buffalo sauce or Korean angry sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese. All flats or all drums upcharge
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$19.99
Southwest infused cream sauce, campanelle pasta, grilled chicken breast, broccolini, red and yellow bell, parmesan romano, cilantro
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.99
Wagyu Beef Smash Sliders$15.99
(3) – Griddled onion, american cheese, dill pickle on soft potato bun
The Peloton$13.99
Marinated roasted beets, baby arugula, granny smith apple, orange segments, farro, humboldt fog goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Edward Ceasar Hands$13.99
Chopped romaine and mixed greens, aged parmesan cheese, house croutons, toasted anchovy ceasar dressing
Have A Cow$20.99
wagyu burger, american cheese, slow caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, da botch sauce on martin’s potato bun
Fish & Chips$22.99
Beer battered cod, fries, cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Sports
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 E Vineyard Ave

Livermore CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
