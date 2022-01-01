Go
Da LaPosta Pizzeria

da LaPosta is an authentic wood-fired pizzeria and restaurant with Italian roots and New England flair. da LaPosta honors chef Mario LaPosta’s dedication to tradition and innovation, with a menu that showcases the best ingredients that regional purveyors have to offer. Naturally leavened, artisanal pizza is at the center of the seasonal menu, along with street food inspired starters, handmade pasta, and a wine list boasting the best of Campania and Southern Italy. Click on the links below to view the menu and reserve a table through Resy.

825 Washington Street

Popular Items

Focaccia$5.00
Finished with Campania Olive Oil
Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
Half Chicken, Mozzarella di Bufala, Broccoli Rabe
Capricciosa Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Prosciutto Cotto, Taggiasca Olives, Mushrooms, Artichokes
Rossa Pizza$20.00
Tomato, Pepperoni, Garlic, Housemade Stracciatella.
Vegetariana Pizza$20.00
Tomato, Friarelli, Roasted Peppers, Pecorino Riore Sardo
House Insalate$12.00
House Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Croutons, Grana Padano,
Italian dressing
Meatball Pizza$22.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Tomato Conserva, Meatballs, Calabrian Chili
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Tomato Conserva, Mozzarella, Pecorino
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Location

825 Washington Street

Newtonville MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
