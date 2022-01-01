Go
Toast

Da Shack by Ohana Q

At Da Shack by Ohana Q, we offer cool, refreshing, & locally-sourced sweet treats including shave ice, hot/cold coffee drinks, real fruit smoothies, Italian sodas, Tropical Dreams ice cream, brownie sundaes, muffins, & more!

75-6129 Ali'i Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

75-6129 Ali'i Dr

Kailua-Kona HI

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Magics Beach Grill

No reviews yet

We are open for lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday from 11am-7:30pm.
Sundays we offer our regular menu in addition to a weekly changing brunch menu from 10am-3pm.
The Beach Shack counter available for takeout, 8:30a to 3:00pm 7 days a week.
Lanai Seating Available 11:00a to 7:30p.
Mahalo for supporting us!

Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill

No reviews yet

Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill is a casual local's joint featuring fresh seafood, steaks, pasta and a variety of salads at affordable prices. The restaurant (named after our daughter) is the culmination of much hard work and the dedication of ourselves and our crew. We invite you to be our guests and experience great food and old fashioned hospitality, island style. Angie and Paul—Proprietors of your Local Ohana Grill. Established 2004.

Oceans Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

A place where both locals and tourists love to hang out.

Kona Heaven Coffee

No reviews yet

Coffee shop with food and bakery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston