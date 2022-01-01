Badshah To-go

Chinese Tuxedo

Taking its name from Chinatown’s first fine dining restaurant, Chinese Tuxedo features a menu of reimagined traditional Chinese banquet dishes by renowned Executive Chef Paul Donnelly. For drinks, there are inventive cocktails, a dynamic wine list, and a selection of Chinese and American craft beers. The bi-level space was once the headquarters for New York Chinatown’s notorious tong (gang) wars in the early 1900s and has been restored with midcentury touches and modern art, all while retaining historical details such as the original pillars and stripped-down walls.

