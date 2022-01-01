Go
Dacha Beer Garden

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC.
Located in the Shaw neighborhood, Dacha is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, local meads and ciders, draft cocktails and an array of carefully curated wines. Our seasonal food menus are inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens with an eye for local sourcing and farm-to-table authenticity. We are both dog and family friendly. All are welcome at Dacha Beer Garden!

1600 7th Street NW

Egg & Cheese$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Turkey bacon, egg white, arugula$9.50
Turkey bacon, egg whites, arugula on a Bullfrog bagel.
Sausage egg & cheese$9.50
Habanero sausage, egg, cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Lunch Doner$10.00
Arugula, tomato, onion, cucumber, grilled jalapeno and your choice of Seasonal Veggies, Chicken or Ribeye.
Bullfrog Bagel$2.50
Award winning Bagels
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
Steak & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Rib-eye steak, egg, garlic aioli on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Bacon egg & cheese$9.50
Bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, whole-wheat wrap or multigrain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Lox & cream cheese$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
Hot coffee - 16 oz$3.00
Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
