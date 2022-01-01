Dac's Smokehouse

Kuchie’s on the Water

No reviews yet

Stop by one of the Peoria area's most unique restaurants. Home of the original Shipwreck Bloody Mary, (the one with the cheeseburger on top!) and Shipwreck Shakes, freakshakes topped with lots of goodies,

we are located right on the Illinois River. We are definitely a hidden gem as there are no signs to find us on the main roads! We offer open air dining on our large wrap around deck, with indoor seating available year round. Featuring a full service bar with tropical and frozen drinks, plus the classics, we also offer many homemade items you won't find anywhere else! From burgers and sandwiches, to seafood, wraps, quesadillas, nachos, desserts, and kids meals, we have something for everyone!

