Dac's Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
1100 N. Main St
Location
1100 N. Main St
East Peoria IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pho Noodle House
Modern Vietnamese Cuisine
Kuchie’s on the Water
Stop by one of the Peoria area's most unique restaurants. Home of the original Shipwreck Bloody Mary, (the one with the cheeseburger on top!) and Shipwreck Shakes, freakshakes topped with lots of goodies,
we are located right on the Illinois River. We are definitely a hidden gem as there are no signs to find us on the main roads! We offer open air dining on our large wrap around deck, with indoor seating available year round. Featuring a full service bar with tropical and frozen drinks, plus the classics, we also offer many homemade items you won't find anywhere else! From burgers and sandwiches, to seafood, wraps, quesadillas, nachos, desserts, and kids meals, we have something for everyone!
Childers Eatery
We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Artisan Crafted Wood Fired Pizza in the Heart of Peoria's Warehouse District