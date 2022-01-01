Dacula restaurants you'll love

Dacula restaurants
Toast
  •
  Dacula

Dacula's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Dacula restaurants

City Lines Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City Lines Bar & Grill

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.00
Three fried white-meat tenders served with honey mustard and house fries
CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN$21.00
2 pan-seared chicken breasts topped with parmesan, lemon, & spinach cream sauce, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.
DACULA CHEESESTEAK$13.00
Premium sliced ribeye or grilled chicken with onions, peppers, havarti, and house aioli sauce on a hoagie roll
TradeWind Coffee Co image

 

TradeWind Coffee Co

2300 Liam Ave, Dacula

Avg 4.7 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TradeWind Chiller$3.75
Our take on the Italian soda, combining our base soda with your choice of flavor over ice
Cappuccino (Doppio)$5.50
A traditional espresso drink with two shots espresso combined with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam. An optional flavor may be added upon request.
Nitro Cold Brew$5.00
Made with our TradeWind Blend house coffee, our nitro cold brew is the best there is. Served in a pint.
TradeWind Coffee Co image

 

TradeWind Coffee Co

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant$1.65
Hardwood smoked bacon and fried egg toasted to perfection on our buttery croissant roll
Cold Brew$3.75
Our cold brew is produced in house weekly, and provides a refreshing alternative to our brewed coffees
Honey Spice Cold Brew$3.75
You've tried the rest, now try the best - 1st place in competition, 2021 Portland, Oregon! The signature drink combines our award-winning cold brew with honey, cinnamon and cardamom spices, finished with a splash of Mylk.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dacula

Chai Lattes

More near Dacula to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
