Dacula restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City Lines Bar & Grill
1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.00
Three fried white-meat tenders served with honey mustard and house fries
|CREAMY LEMON PARMESAN CHICKEN
|$21.00
2 pan-seared chicken breasts topped with parmesan, lemon, & spinach cream sauce, served with a side salad, choice of side, and a dinner roll.
|DACULA CHEESESTEAK
|$13.00
Premium sliced ribeye or grilled chicken with onions, peppers, havarti, and house aioli sauce on a hoagie roll
TradeWind Coffee Co
2300 Liam Ave, Dacula
|Popular items
|TradeWind Chiller
|$3.75
Our take on the Italian soda, combining our base soda with your choice of flavor over ice
|Cappuccino (Doppio)
|$5.50
A traditional espresso drink with two shots espresso combined with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam. An optional flavor may be added upon request.
|Nitro Cold Brew
|$5.00
Made with our TradeWind Blend house coffee, our nitro cold brew is the best there is. Served in a pint.
TradeWind Coffee Co
2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200, Dacula
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$1.65
Hardwood smoked bacon and fried egg toasted to perfection on our buttery croissant roll
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
Our cold brew is produced in house weekly, and provides a refreshing alternative to our brewed coffees
|Honey Spice Cold Brew
|$3.75
You've tried the rest, now try the best - 1st place in competition, 2021 Portland, Oregon! The signature drink combines our award-winning cold brew with honey, cinnamon and cardamom spices, finished with a splash of Mylk.