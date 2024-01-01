Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Dacula

Dacula restaurants
Dacula restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Austin's Burritos - 2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205

2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205, Dacula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Grilled Steak Salad$16.39
Marinated carne asada grilled steak, premium spring lettuce blend, shredded cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, sauteed red onion, roasted corn ensalada, crispy tortilla strips & honey chipotle vinaigrette or avocado ranch on the side.
More about Austin's Burritos - 2463 Hamilton Mill Pkwy Unit 205
City Lines Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City Lines Bar & Grill

1862 Auburn Rd Ste113, Dacula

Avg 4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Strip Steak Salad$24.00
8 oz flame-grilled steak, perfected to medium rare and laid atop crisp romaine lettuce, adorned with rich goat cheese crumbles, hearty bacon pieces, cut potatoes, pickled red onions, and served with our exclusive homemade sherry vinaigrette.
More about City Lines Bar & Grill

