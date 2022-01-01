Go
Toast

Dad's Pub & Grub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4320 Northern Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4320 Northern Pike

Monroeville PA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

Gateway Grill

No reviews yet

Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Rig's BBQ

No reviews yet

Chef Driven Smoke Meats

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston