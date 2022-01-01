Go
Toast

Dada

Come on in and enjoy!

52 N. Swinton Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3262 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Cauliflower$13.00
(Gluten Free / Vegan) Yuzu Sweet Chili Sauce, Gochugaru, Sesame, Cilantro
Dada Burger$17.00
American Cheese, Secret Sauce, L.T.O.P., Brioche Bun, Hand Cut French Fries
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Key Lime Mustard Aioli, Grilled Corn Salsa
Chinese 5 Spiced Duck Breast$28.00
Fried Rice, Vegetables, Eggs, Ginger, Garlic, Scallion, Sesame, Soy
Romaine Wedge$13.00
Green Goddess Dressing | Avocado | Bacon | Shallot | Pangrattato
Dada Dates$16.00
(Gluten Free) Black Pepper Bacon, Goat Cheese, Spanish Chorizo, Manchego Salsa, Marcona Almonds, Sherry Gastrique
Freebird$24.00
(Gluten Free) Airline Chicken Breast, Risotto, Cippolini Onion, Demi Glace, Gruyere Cheese, Lemon, Juniper
Pork Schnitzel$25.00
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Butterscotch Onions
Grilled Brie$18.00
(Vegetarian) Toasted Ciabatta, Sliced Apples, Grapes, Truffle Honey Butter
Jalapeno-Agave Glazed Salmon$29.00
(Gluten Free) Mexican Quinoa, Grilled Asparagus, Cilantro Crema, Chipotle Aioli, Lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

52 N. Swinton Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:10 am
Monday4:30 pm - 2:10 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:10 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:10 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:10 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:10 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:10 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese sushi restaurant serving seafood ,sushi & meat ,izakaya , plus cocktails & happy hour.

The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine.
While Supplies Last & Vintage Changes

Sundy House

No reviews yet

A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.

Rose's Daughter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston