DaddiO's Burger

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4230 Calder Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Bacon Cheddar Burger$7.99
Applewood-Smoked Bacon, cheddar cheese, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion
Fries$2.69
Avocado Swiss Burger$8.49
Sliced avocado, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Water (Bottle)$1.69
Kid's Cheeseburger with Fries$3.99
Includes drink – 12 and under
Cheeseburger$6.69
1/3lb “all natural beef” patty – Dressed = w/Mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and purple onion. American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss
Goat Cheese Burger$7.99
Creamy Goat cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
Diablo Burger$7.99
Chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, on a jalapeño cheese bun, dressed, lettuce, tomato, and purple onion
Soft Drink / Tea$2.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4230 Calder Ave

Beaumont TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

