Go
Toast

Daddios Pizza

Try our great tasting brick oven pizza, pasta, subs, wings and more!

135 N Poplar

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Pizza (Build Your Own)$14.39
Build your own pizza exactly how you want!
Italian Sub$6.99
Hickory Hill smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Large Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion,
carrots, cheese & croutons
(includes dressing and crackers).
Dressings: Ranch, French, 1000 Island, Bleu Cheese, Italian & Honey Mustard
Dressings: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, French, Italian Thousand Island or Honey Mustard
Baked Fettuccine Alfredo$6.99
Fettuccine noodles baked in alfredo sauce covered with a light layer of mozzarella cheese melted on top and served
with garlic bread.
Wings - Large$10.99
Choice of Plain, Dry-Rub, Hot, BBQ, or Daddio's Golden Spicy - includes 1 side of ranch
Baked Spaghetti$6.99
Spaghetti noodles baked in sauce, covered with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and served with garlic bread
Hot Ham and Cheese$6.99
Hickory Hill smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Garlic Butter-Side$0.79
Medium Pizza (Build Your Own)$10.89
Build your own pizza exactly how you want!
Small Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.69
Build your own pizza exactly how you want!
See full menu

Location

135 N Poplar

Lebanon Junction KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Kitchen Table

No reviews yet

Located at the newly renovated James B. Beam Distillery campus in Clermont, KY, visitors will indulge in a unique, whiskey-forward dining experience unlike anything else on The Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Each dish and cocktail will connect visitors to not only our family and its history, but also our homestead and the land that surrounds us.

JBBDco Banquets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heartland Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

World Famous Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston