Go
Toast

Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

185 Bricktown Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Bread$5.95
Sweet Potato Tots$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

185 Bricktown Way

Staten Island NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunpower juice and smoothie cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy and taste like no other!!!

Lakeside Deli’s Poolside Cafe

No reviews yet

Swim, Play, Relax, & Dine

Oh My Dog Lanches

No reviews yet

Brazilian food

Crossroads

No reviews yet

Bar | Restaurant | Live Music Venue
Your favorite local & national acts
Serving Cajun inspired food with over 100 craft beers & cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston