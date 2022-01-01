Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
185 Bricktown Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
185 Bricktown Way
Staten Island NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunpower juice and smoothie cafe
Come in and enjoy and taste like no other!!!
Lakeside Deli’s Poolside Cafe
Swim, Play, Relax, & Dine
Oh My Dog Lanches
Brazilian food
Crossroads
Bar | Restaurant | Live Music Venue
Your favorite local & national acts
Serving Cajun inspired food with over 100 craft beers & cocktails