Daddy Jones

Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!

525 Medford St

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro$13.00
Chicken Thigh, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki and Fries Inside a Mediterranean pita. Choose your own side
Souvlaki Plate$18.00
Rice, Mixed Greens Salad, Tzatziki, Pita. Choose your own protein.
Falafel Gyro$13.00
Herbed Chickpea Fritters, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki and Fries Inside a Mediterranean Pita Choose your own side
Classic Gyro$14.00
Shaved Beef & Lamb Blend, Tomato, Onion, Fries Inside a Mediterrantean Pita. Choose your own side
Spanakopita$10.00
Homemade Spinach and Feta Baked in Flaky Phyllo Dough, Tzatziki Dipping Sauce
Sweet Potato Fries, Feta, Honey$10.00
Cheese Burger$15.00
Juicy All Beef Pattie, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Mayo, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries
Chris Burger$18.00
Juicy All Beef Pattie, Bacon, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo, Half Sour Pickles, Onions, Mixed Greesn and Cheddar Cheese on an english muffin, Side of Fries
Dip & Pita$9.00
Mediterranean Pita, Cucumbers, and your choice of Homemade Tzatziki or Red Pepper & Feta Whip
2 Chicken Skewers$12.00
Two Chicken Breast Skewers in our house herby marinade.
Location

525 Medford St

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
