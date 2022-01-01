Daddy Jones
Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!
525 Medford St
Popular Items
Location
525 Medford St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pennypacker's
Come in and enjoy!
Pennypacker Food truck
Come in and enjoy!
Avellino’s
Come in and enjoy!
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Mediterranean inspired cooking, fresh pasta from our home base Dave's Fresh Pasta, pizza, fine wine, craft beer & cocktails. ... Purchase a gift card online!!