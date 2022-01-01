Go
Toast

Daddy’s Soul Food and Grille

Come in and enjoy!

754 N. 27th St.

No reviews yet

Location

754 N. 27th St.

Milwaukee WI

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ambassador Hotel Restaurants

No reviews yet

The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.

SereniTea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nō Studios

No reviews yet

Join us, and socialize with purpose!

Shalom Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston