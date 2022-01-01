Daddy’s Soul Food and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
754 N. 27th St.
Location
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
