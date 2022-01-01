Dade City restaurants you'll love

Dade City restaurants
Toast
  • Dade City

Dade City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Dade City restaurants

Green Door on 8th image

 

Green Door on 8th

14148 8th Street, Dade City

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FGT CIABATTA$10.00
fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine and red onions drizzled with a balsamic glaze served on a toasted ciabatta bun with an olive tapenade
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$8.00
a southern classic dressed with feta cheese and balsamic glaze
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE CRUSTED CHICKEN$18.00
8oz. grilled chicken loaded with a parmesan spinach and artichoke cream served over rice
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14136 7th St., Dade City

Avg 3.9 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Kansept image

 

Kansept

14319 7th St, Dade City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad

