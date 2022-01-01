Dade City restaurants you'll love
Green Door on 8th
14148 8th Street, Dade City
Popular items
|FGT CIABATTA
|$10.00
fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine and red onions drizzled with a balsamic glaze served on a toasted ciabatta bun with an olive tapenade
|FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
|$8.00
a southern classic dressed with feta cheese and balsamic glaze
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE CRUSTED CHICKEN
|$18.00
8oz. grilled chicken loaded with a parmesan spinach and artichoke cream served over rice
Beef 'O' Brady's
14136 7th St., Dade City
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)