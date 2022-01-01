Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Dade City

Dade City restaurants
Dade City restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Green Door on 8th image

 

Green Door on 8th

14148 8th Street, Dade City

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS WITH SEASONAL SALSA$6.00
in house made potato chips with local kumquat growers' seasonal salsa
More about Green Door on 8th
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14136 7th St., Dade City

Avg 3.9 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

