Chips and salsa in
Dade City
/
Dade City
/
Chips And Salsa
Dade City restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Green Door on 8th
14148 8th Street, Dade City
Avg 4.5
(197 reviews)
CHIPS WITH SEASONAL SALSA
$6.00
in house made potato chips with local kumquat growers' seasonal salsa
More about Green Door on 8th
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
14136 7th St., Dade City
Avg 3.9
(774 reviews)
Chips & Salsa Side
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
