Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Dade City

Go
Dade City restaurants
Toast

Dade City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Green Door on 8th image

 

Green Door on 8th

14148 8th Street, Dade City

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE$11.00
grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with fresh mozzarella, balsamic demi glaze, tomato, basil, red onions and mayo
More about Green Door on 8th
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14136 7th St., Dade City

Avg 3.9 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Dade City

Garden Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Dade City to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston