Grilled chicken in Dade City

Green Door on 8th
14148 8th Street, Dade City
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE
|$11.00
grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with fresh mozzarella, balsamic demi glaze, tomato, basil, red onions and mayo
Beef 'O' Brady's
14136 7th St., Dade City
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)