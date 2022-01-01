Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dadeville restaurants you'll love

Dadeville restaurants
  • Dadeville

Dadeville's top cuisines

American
American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Dadeville restaurants

Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf image

SANDWICHES

Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf

797 Moonbrook Dr, Dadeville

Avg 3.6 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Burger$12.00
Choice of 1/2 pound Hereford Beef, ground beef patty or chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickels, onion on brioche bun. Select one side item
Copper's Wings$11.00
Eight chicken wings, crispy celery & side of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Honey Spice
Cajun Pasta$14.00
Sauteed pepers & onions in Cajun cream sauce, served over linguine pasta with choice of chicken or shrimp
More about Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf
Niffer's Place image

 

Niffer's Place

7500 Highway 49 South, Dadeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
Niffer’s Cobb Salad$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.
The Rancher$11.55
Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.
More about Niffer's Place
Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood Inc image

 

Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood Inc

Highway 280 E, Dadeville

No reviews yet
More about Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood Inc
