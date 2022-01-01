Dadeville restaurants you'll love
More about Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf
SANDWICHES
Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf
797 Moonbrook Dr, Dadeville
|Popular items
|BYO Burger
|$12.00
Choice of 1/2 pound Hereford Beef, ground beef patty or chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickels, onion on brioche bun. Select one side item
|Copper's Wings
|$11.00
Eight chicken wings, crispy celery & side of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Honey Spice
|Cajun Pasta
|$14.00
Sauteed pepers & onions in Cajun cream sauce, served over linguine pasta with choice of chicken or shrimp
More about Niffer's Place
Niffer's Place
7500 Highway 49 South, Dadeville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.25
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and homemade ranch in a flour tortilla shell.
|Niffer’s Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled chicken, ham, bacon, onions, eggs, and cheddar jack cheese.
|The Rancher
|$11.55
Bacon, mozzarella, and our homemade ranch dressing.
More about Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood Inc
Ooh Crabs Juicy Seafood Inc
Highway 280 E, Dadeville