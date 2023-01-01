Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House - New - 245 East Main Street
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
245 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg PA 17055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Revolutionary Hot Sauce Eatery & Brewpub -
No Reviews
30 South Market Street Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurant
Egg Mania - Mechanicsburg
No Reviews
5510 Carlisle Pike suite 1 17050 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant