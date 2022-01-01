Go
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House is an American Classic diner serving the best burgers in the area. Breakfast is served all day as well as a huge selection of old-fashioned milkshakes. If you don’t eat here, then you don’t know what you’re missing!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

245 E Main St • $

Avg 4.5 (1352 reviews)
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

245 E Main St

Mechanicsburg PA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
