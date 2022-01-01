Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House
Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House is an American Classic diner serving the best burgers in the area. Breakfast is served all day as well as a huge selection of old-fashioned milkshakes. If you don’t eat here, then you don’t know what you’re missing!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
245 E Main St
Mechanicsburg PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
