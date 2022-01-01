Go
Dad's Pub & Grub

A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1050 Brinton Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)

Popular Items

Lent Fish Sandwich$11.99
Our own hand-breaded fish sandwich.
Served on a locally baked bun with fresh cut fries. Your choice of tarter or cocktail sauce. 11.99
$ Ranch$0.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.99
Need we say more? All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
10 Wing Pieces$12.99
LG Classic Pizza$12.99
LG Mac And Cheese$5.99
Gyro$8.99
A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.
LG Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken.
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Fried Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

1050 Brinton Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
