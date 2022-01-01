Dad's Pub & Grub
A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4320 Northern Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4320 Northern Pike
Monroeville PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dad's Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!
Gateway Grill
Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
Come in and enjoy!
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
Smoothie bar inside the LaFitness in Monroeville, no need to be a member.
We have healthy gourmet tasting smoothies, wheatgrass, protein bars, Also ready to drink protein and energy drinks.