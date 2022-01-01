Go
Dad's Pub & Grub

A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4320 Northern Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wing Pieces$12.99
Split Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub.
Celery and a Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Included
Dads Fireballs$7.99
Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken
Jumbo Fish$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
Bacon and Cheddar$10.99
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
$ Ranch$0.99
Gyro$8.99
A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.
Fried Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.49
Charbroiled diced chicken breast with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4320 Northern Pike

Monroeville PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
