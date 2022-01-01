Daeho Kalbijjim - San Mateo
Korean traditional beef bone soup, short rib soup, braised BBQ short rib restaurant
213 2nd Avenue
Location
213 2nd Avenue
San Mateo CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mochinut - San Mateo
Mochi+Donut
Mochi donut is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts, which originated in Hawaii.
Wursthall
Restaurant & Bierhaus
Rise Woodfire
American comfort food, pizza, rotisserie
Noshery by Byte Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!