Go
Consumer pic

Dagny's Eatery

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

114 East Main

Carnegie, PA 15106

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Avocado Cilantro Lime$0.50
fresh herbs, garlic, creamy cilantro lime dressing.
Chicken Elida$12.00
ciabatta, fresh mozz, roma, walnut pesto, balsamic drizzle, baked chicken
The Ray$11.00
ciabatta. hot soppresata. ham. genoa salami. pepperoni.
onion, tomato, pepperoncini relish on side
Cold Turkey$12.00
sourdough, smoked turkey, pepperjack, greens, red onions, sriracha aioli
bec$6.00
bacon, egg, cheese.
please choose croissant or everything bagel or one will be chosen.
La Prima coffee$2.00
Freshly brewed La Prima coffee
Ham n Cheese$8.00
sourdough, ham off the bone, cheddar.
The Cheese$9.00
sourdough. brie. caramelized onions. granny smith.
Bagel w cream cheese$4.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.00

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

114 East Main, Carnegie PA 15106

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bob's Diner

No reviews yet

Real Food, Real Friendly

Riley's Pour House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carnegie Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Classic espresso drinks, plus made to order breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads.

Slice on Broadway

No reviews yet

New York Style. Yinzer Made Pie!

Dagny's Eatery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston