Go
Toast

Dahlia Cafe

Dressed Up Country Cookin! Come on in and enjoy some great country classics as well as some new takes on your favorites.

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2450 RR 1869 • $$

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)

Popular Items

Ketchup Packs
Meatloaf$11.99
Old family recipe handed down from my mother in law’s mother in law. Choice beef slow baked with celery, onion, and Mama's special seasonings. Served with a choice of two sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken Small$11.99
All natural, fresh marinated chicken breast and hand breaded with special spices. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Cheese Burger$9.99
Chicken Fried Chicken Large$16.49
All natural, fresh marinated chicken breast and hand breaded with special spices. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Chicken Fried Steak Small$12.99
All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Southwest Salad$8.49
Field greens topped with a medley of Texas favorites: black beans, corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips.
BLT Sandwich$8.99
Thick slices of bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, & tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.
Turkey Swiss Avocado$9.99
Slow roasted turkey breast sliced thin, topped with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, field greens, and fresh tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.
Kids Tenders$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2450 RR 1869

Liberty Hill TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liberty Hill Beer Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happy Wok Asian Diner

No reviews yet

Offering delicious Asian fare!

Major's Burger Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hell or High Water

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston