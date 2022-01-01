Dahlia Cafe
Dressed Up Country Cookin! Come on in and enjoy some great country classics as well as some new takes on your favorites.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
2450 RR 1869 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2450 RR 1869
Liberty Hill TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Liberty Hill Beer Market
Come in and enjoy!
Happy Wok Asian Diner
Offering delicious Asian fare!
Major's Burger Company
Come in and enjoy!
Hell or High Water
Come in and enjoy!