daikichi

Japanese Restaurant since 1988

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

608 Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

California R$7.95
Salmon Avocado R$9.50
Edamame$6.95
House Salad$3.95
with dk's beloved ginger dressing
Shrimp Tempura R$9.00
No Chopsticks
Pork Gyoza$8.50
pork dumplings panfried
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Salmon (Sake)$8.50
Miso Soup$3.95
miso broth with tofu, wakame seaweed and scallion
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

608 Valley Rd

Montclair NJ

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
