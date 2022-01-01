daikichi
Japanese Restaurant since 1988
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
608 Valley Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
608 Valley Rd
Montclair NJ
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coffee and Cornbread
Coffee & Cornbread is the first fast casual breakfast eatery serving up a fully non-gmo and organic menu.
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.
MERCADO
Come in and enjoy!
Millburn Deli - Montclair
Come in and enjoy!