Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This broth has balance, depth, and complexity. It is not overly spicy and utilizes shiro-miso, which is white miso for this particular ramen. Topped w/ bean sprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**

