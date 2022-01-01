Go
Daikokuya - Monterey Park

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

111 North Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Salad$1.50
Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.50
mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)
Beef Bowl$13.00
that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger
Homemade Gyoza$7.95
5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside.
made fresh every day in store
Chicken Karaage$8.00
deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce
Daikoku Ramen$15.00
our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork
Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.
Chashu Pork Bowl$13.95
our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze
Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl$21.50
Served with a salad.
Fried Rice$13.50
onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request
California Roll$8.50
a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs
