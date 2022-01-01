Go
Daikon Banh Mi Shop

House grilled meats, delicious plant based proteins, fresh baked bread, scratch sauces, and house pickled veggies all combine together for our inspired Banh Mi sandwiches and Asian inspired rice and noodle bowls.

1805 29th St Suite 1138

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$2.00
Assorted flavors
Chicken Yaki$11.95
Grilled chicken, teriyaki, scallion, black sesame, pickled cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon
Sticky Chicken - 8"$11.95
Grilled chicken, teriyaki, kewpie mayo, cucumber, fresh greens, scallions, black sesame seed, cilantro
Original Banh Bowl$11.95
Grilled pork, BBQ Hoisin, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion jalapeno, cilantro, jasmine rice
Impossible Banh - 8"$11.95
Sweet and spicy Impossible “beef”, vegan mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onions, jalapeno, cilantro
Kid's Bowl$6.50
Rice or garlic noodles, choice of protein, carrots, cucumbers, and mochi
The Original - 8"$11.95
Grilled pork, Kewpie mayo, BBQ Hoisin, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro.
Garlic Noodles$3.00
Side of plain garlic noodles
Tofu Time - 8"$11.95
Salt & pepper tofu, kewpie mayo, cucumber, BBQ hoisin, pickled ginger, house slaw
Beefy Ginger - 8"$11.95
Slow braised beef, cilantro maggi mayo, ponzu drizzle, pickled ginger, fresh jalapeño, house slaw
Location

Bouldler CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
