Daily Bar & Grill

Since 1993, The Daily has been pleasing people with its delicious comfort food, creative martinis and extensive draft beer selection. Located in Chicago's Lincoln Square, Daily is a great place for lunch with friends, dinner with the family, or drinks with the gang on a Friday night.

Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with melted chihuahua cheese and a cilantro pesto sauce. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Guacamole and/or jalapeno available upon request.
Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.
Santa Fe Salad$12.00
Green leaf lettuce topped with strips of grilled chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips. Avocado ranch dressing on the side.
Sunday Edition$17.00
10 oz burger grilled the way you want!!! Topped with bacon, your choice of cheese, grilled mushrooms & grilled onions with tomatoes & lettuce on the side. This burger comes with a side of fries.
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders comes with a small side of fries and honey mustard & BBQ dipping sauce
Chicken Wrap$14.00
Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla.
Served with a side of fries.
Wings 6$12.00
6 wings hot, medium, mild, BBQ or naked. Comes with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing. Hot sauce on the side if you want!
Fish-n-Chips$15.00
Susan's apple$12.00
Mixed greens topped with blue cheese, dried cranberries, apples, walnuts and served with an apple cider vinaigrette on the side.
Daily Burger$14.00
10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4560 N Lincoln

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
