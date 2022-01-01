Go
Enjoy our selection of fresh from scratch breakfast and lunch items, locally soured coffee, and refreshing smoothies!

SANDWICHES

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1329 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffles (gluten free)$8.50
Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side.
Pecos Grille$11.50
Pepper-grilled chicken breast, jack-jalapeno cheese, lettuce, mayo, and tomato on grilled sourdough served with chips
Loaded$11.75
ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes
Chipotle Egg Burrito$11.25
Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes
The Daily Burrito$10.00
two eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, turkey, sausage, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled for a crispy crunch - served with a side of salsa and potatoes
Fruit Side$4.25
Original Chop$12.25
Arugula, red cabbage, cranberries, corn, pecans, chicken, feta cheese, couscous, red pepper, green onion and house made basil pesto dressing
Eggs, Toast, & Grilled Potatoes$9.00
Locally sourced eggs made your way, served with potatoes and your choice of toast
Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)$9.50
Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!
Grilled Potatoes Side$3.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101

Tempe AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
