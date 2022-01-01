Go
The Daily Kitchen & Bar

We strive to serve foods that are not only delicious, but also health conscious, environmentally friendly and socially responsible. We use organic, all natural, local and sustainable ingredients as much as possible while still keeping our prices fair. In addition, we also offer an extensive selection of vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and paleo options.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2934 W Cary St, Richmond • $$

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid White Pizza$8.00
Kid Caesar Salad$5.00
Mock Cucumber Cooler$6.00
Espresso Crème Brûlée Dessert$7.00
Spicy Avocado Bowl$12.95
black beans, rice, pickled onions, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro lime sauce (VO, GF)
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico, scallions, cheddar, avocado, lime crema, home fries (GFO, VO)
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Mock Strawberry Limeade$6.00
Chocolate Torte Dessert$8.00
Buddha Bowl$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce (V, GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2934 W Cary St, Richmond

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
