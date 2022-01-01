The Daily Kitchen & Bar

Go
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

12201 W Broad St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1629 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Avocado Bowl$12.95
black beans, rice, pickled onions, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, cheese, sirarcha aioli, cilantro lime sauce
Chicken Panini$13.95
organic chicken, white cheddar, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli
Buddha Bowl$12.95
quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce
Angus Burger$12.95
burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO
Artichoke & Spinach Dip$9.95
toasted flatbread
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.95
pistachios, pomegranate seeds, pecorino cheese, balsamic reduction
Mediterranean Turkey Burger$11.95
Cucumber, pickled onions, whipped feta with dill, whole wheat bun. GFO
Beet & Arugula Salad$11.95
goat cheese, toasted pistachio, sea salt, balsamic reduction, basil oil. GF, VO, N
Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame teriyaki sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12201 W Broad St

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
