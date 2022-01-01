Go
Daily Provisions is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away.
We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and tasty Provisions to fill your fridge. Keep an eye on our menu as our culinary team will occasionally add in some lunch sandwiches and specials. We are currently operating with a contact-less curbside pickup model that is paired with numerous safety precautions.

SANDWICHES

103 E 19th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (6811 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Cruller$4.50
crispy, fluffy, maple
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$8.00
berkshire bacon, fried egg, american cheese
Cinnamon Cruller$4.50
Hello old friend!
Cold Brew
12oz or 16oz

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

103 E 19th St

New York NY

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
