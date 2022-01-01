Daily Provisions
Daily Provisions is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away.
We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and tasty Provisions to fill your fridge. Keep an eye on our menu as our culinary team will occasionally add in some lunch sandwiches and specials. We are currently operating with a contact-less curbside pickup model that is paired with numerous safety precautions.
SANDWICHES
103 E 19th St • $$
Location
103 E 19th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
